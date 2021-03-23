Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on April 13, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 13, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE).



Investors who purchased shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 13, 2021. NASDAQ: BLUE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) common shares between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability, that Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing, that as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



