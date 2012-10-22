Fall River, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Fall River-based mobility and home medical equipment provider BluechipCare.com has just purchased a fleet of new rental scooters to provide for the growing need of the Baby Boomer generation. As more Baby Boomers are reaching retirement age, the home healthcare business is projected to be one of the fastest growing industries in the country. With the growth in home healthcare there will be an increased need for home health care products. BluechipCare.com has purchased this fleet of new rental scooters in an effort to meet that demand.



The aging of the Baby Boomer generation is one of the most prominent economic problems of modern times, with the question of how to provide help for such a large number of retirees a question which is on almost everybody’s mind. The problem is frequently a point of discussion in debates for all levels of elected offices.



“A large part of our workforce, parents and grandparents, are part of the Baby Boomer generation that is now entering into its golden years,” Claims Freedman. “We want to provide them with the mobility that they deserve to get the most out of this time of their lives, because they have earned it.” This move to expand their inventory of scooters is part of an ongoing effort to increase their product availability to their customers across the nation. Additional product inventory will become available as the demand continues to increase.



A variety of different rental scooters are offered on the company’s website, including three-wheel and four wheel scooters. They also offer a rent-to-buy program on their most popular scooter. In addition, there are many scooters offered at reduced prices on the website. More information about renting one of their many scooters can be obtained by calling their toll free number on their website.



About BluechipCare.com

BluechipCare.com’s headquarters located in Fall River, Mass., is a healthcare-based company that provides medical equipment, supplies, and mobility equipment to consumers nationwide. With many years of experience, BluechipCare.com offers medical equipment products and services such as power and manual wheelchairs, and wheelchair and scooter repairs. BluechipCare.com strives to bring the world to you by offering more mobility products than any other dealer in the world, as well as offer outstanding customer service. Visit BluechipCare.com for more information.