BluechipCare.com Now Renting Knee Walkers Nationwide

Fall River, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Fall River-based mobility and home medical equipment provider BluechipCare.com is now providing rentals on knee walkers to customers nationwide. Previously only available to residents in the New England area, BluechipCare.com is now offering rentals to serve customers across the country. Their recent purchase of a new fleet of knee walkers will supply the needs of their customers nationwide. Their knee walkers are now available for rent to individuals, hotels, convention centers and other facilities.



“As the demand for home healthcare continues to grow, we felt we should be equipped to supply for that need by offering our rentals to customers nationwide,” says owner Howard Freedman. “We want to be able to provide our excellent products and customer service without limitations, so we expanded our delivery area on certain products so that we could reach our customers in every single state.”



Knee walkers are a lesser-known alternative to crutches, and are frequently used to assist with recovery from sprains, breaks, amputations, and surgery. These substitutes for crutches provide more comfort and mobility to the patient, enabling them to move longer distances without tiring. Knee walkers consist of a wheeled frame with a cushioned knee rest. Instead of using the arms to prop oneself up as they move forward as crutches do, this frame allows the user to propel themselves forward with their good leg. Modern knee walkers frequently also include the ability to steer the walker via the handlebars, much like a bicycle. BluechipCare.com offers three different styles of knee walkers. “We want to offer variety,” Freedman says. “Different knee walkers accommodate different injuries, body types, and personal tastes.”



BluechipCare.com services and equipment can be purchased for rent over the phone or by using their online order form. Products are then shipped directly to homes, businesses, or facilities by freight. The knee walker can be returned if the product terms and conditions are met and the customer is no longer in need of the equipment. For additional information and/or questions, you can reach a customer service representative via the toll free number on their website. Delivery fees and terms and conditions may vary from state to state.



About BluechipCare.com

BluechipCare.com, headquarters located in Fall River, Ma, is a health care based company that provides medical equipment, supplies, and mobility equipment to consumers nationwide. With many years of experience, BluechipCare.com offers medical equipment products and services such as power and manual wheelchairs, and wheelchair and scooter repairs. BluechipCare.com strives to bring the world to you by offering more mobility products than any other dealer in the world, as well as offer outstanding customer service. Visit BluechipCare.com for more information.