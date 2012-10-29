Fall River, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Fall River-based mobility and home medical equipment provider BluechipCare.com is pleased to announce their new Loyalty Club. The memberships are being offered in response to the fact that many consumers of home healthcare products have recurring needs for those products. The Loyalty Club membership will allow repeat customers access to special discounts on products. BluechipCare.com will provide these members with other information on early sale items as well as new products.



Loyalty club programs have been gaining popularity in the United States for the past several years. Grocery stores, clothing retailers and quick-service restaurants and coffee shops frequently offer some form of loyalty club program, in the form of either discounts or free items after a certain number of purchases.



“Many of our valued customers are on a fixed income, so we wanted to offer them the opportunity for better savings on the products that they need,” company President and CEO Howard Freedman states. “The Loyalty Club will allow members to receive their same rental products at greater discounts. Plus they will receive deeper discounts on other products, including items which have already been marked down.” Loyalty Club memberships are available to customers based on their purchase and rental history. Details on how to become a Loyalty Club member can be obtained by calling their toll free number listed on the BluechipCare.com website.



BluechipCare.com provides a number of discount coupons on scooters, traction devices, and other items on their website. The Loyalty Club will be an additional service offered to customers to provide greater discounts on products that are regular retail price as well as those that are offered at reduced pricing.



“BluechipCare.com wants to reward our loyal customers with the lowest prices and sale items, so creating a Loyalty Club just for those members made sense,” says Freedman. Loyalty Club members will also enjoy early purchase privileges on new sales, as well as exclusive invitations to private sale items.



About BluechipCare.com

BluechipCare.com, headquarters located in Fall River, Mass., is a health care based company that provides medical equipment, supplies, and mobility equipment to consumers nationwide. With many years of experience, BluechipCare.com offers medical equipment products and services such as power and manual wheelchairs, and wheelchair and scooter repairs. BluechipCare.com strives to bring the world to you by offering more mobility products than any other dealer in the world, as well as offer outstanding customer service.