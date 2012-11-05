BluechipCare.com Gives Three Reasons to Rent an Electric Scooter

Fall River, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Having a disability that impedes your mobility on a daily basis can decrease a person's desire to get up and get out into the world. No one wants to depend on others to get from one place to another. Independence and the ability to act on our thoughts and ideas without asking for help is a big part of what makes us all unique individuals. That’s why it is so important to understand the choices available when it comes to thinking about getting a personal transport device like an electric scooter.



BluechipCare.com has years of experience helping the residents of MA, CT, RI and NH pick and choose an electric scooter that is right for them. Their first role in aiding people is to listen to what their needs are and to suggest options that maybe they didn’t think of on their own. One common fact about scooters that many people don’t understand is that it is possible to rent them from stores instead of purchase them. When does it make sense to rent?



Going on Vacation



Those who find themselves in fairly good health and able to get around their house and their immediate neighborhood with ease, but don’t do well on long walks or in busy public spaces, can benefit from a scooter rental while on vacation. Why buy, when they need for the scooter is only for a short time? The scooter can be taken to the airport with them, checked on the plane and arrive with them at the destination. This allows them to take to the streets in wherever you go, without the fear of getting tired. It's often also possible to rent a scooter at the destination as well.



Temporary Injury



Those who find themselves with a severely debilitating injury that leaves them so weak and compromised that they can’t walk often stand to benefit greatly from a scooter rental. With injuries come bills, and most people who need a scooter to get around usually have a lot of medical bills following them around. Why add more bills? Scooter rentals offer a low-cost, affordable way to get the needed personal equipment to enjoy one's life while they are recuperating. Just be sure to determine how long the equipment will be needed and compute if renting is saving money over purchasing. Sometimes it is possible to save money by buying and then selling after you are done.



Test Drive



Those who are going to be using an electric scooter for a long time shouldn't jump in and buy the first one that they see. Their best bet is to rent a few models over the course of a year. Getting the hang of how they feel, what their battery charge is like and how they feel about moving around using it is an important part of the decision-making process. The best way to determine what kind of scooter to buy is to test drive one for a few months.



If you find yourself in a position where you need a scooter, make sure to ask yourself how long and for what reasons you need it. You just might find that renting is better than buying, which could save you a lot of money down the line.



