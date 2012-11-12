BluechipCare.com President Declared President of Fall River Nursing & Rehabilitation Home

Fall River, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- BluechipCare.com, a Fall River-based medical equipment and mobility aid provider, is proud to announce that CEO Howard Freedman has been appointed President of the Fall River Jewish Home.



Mr. Freedman served on the Board of Trustees of the Fall River Jewish Nursing Home in 2009, and was elected to the position of President in 2011. The Fall River Jewish Home offers both short-term care for individuals in their Rehab and Recovery Program as well as long-term housing and care for those that require it.



“I feel honored to have been elected to this position,” states Freedman. “The elderly residents of Fall River deserve the best care possible, something which I will fulfill to the best of my ability. I will ensure they continue to be provided with the quality of living and care they deserve.” The Fall River Jewish Home is certified by Medicare, Medicaid, and many private insurances. The Fall River Jewish Home has also received five-star ratings from Medicare and a DPH Satisfaction Survey stated that 92% of satisfied residents would recommend Fall River Jewish Nursing Home to others.



About BluechipCare.com

BluechipCare.com, headquarters located in Fall River, Mass. is a health care based business that provides medical equipment, supplies, and mobility equipment to consumers nationwide. With many years of experience, BluechipCare.com offers medical equipment products and services such as power and manual wheelchairs, and wheelchair and scooter repairs. BluechipCare.com strives to bring the world to you by offering more mobility products than any other dealer in the world, as well as offer outstanding customer service.