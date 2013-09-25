Bluefield Coal Show - Virginia Transformer Supporting Coal for over 40 Years

Roanoke, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Virginia Transformer has been supporting the coal industry for over 40 years, and continues to show that support by attending the Bluefield Coal Show at the Brushfork Armory Civic Center located at RT 52 North Bluefield, West Virginia. VTC was the only major US based international medium voltage manufacturer to attend this year.



Virginia Transformer Corp (http://www.vatransformer.com) believes the future should have a diversified energy policy with both fossil fuels like coal, oil, natural gas and nuclear energy solutions along with renewable energy solutions such as wind, solar, hydro and biomass.



We never want to forget our roots with our customers in the Appalachian Coal fields. "Coal and mining will always be a big part of our growth initiatives. Just as intelligent investors diversify their portfolio we feel the world should incorporate a diversified energy policy," said VTC President Prab Jain.



The bi-annual show brings together corporations who support the coal industry and show off all of the new technology available to mining operators. VTC was no different showing exhibitors how the VCM3 monitoring module is the brain of their new intelligent transformer. The Intelligent Transformer gives customers a peace of mind with their capital investment by identify potential problems averting costly shutdowns. Virginia Transformer thanks Project Enterprises and all the great people at the Bluefield Coal Show for another great turnout. And we continue to support a intelligent and diversified energy plan which includes coal.



About Virginia Transformer Corporation

Founded in 1971, Virginia Transformer has grown to become one of the largest power transformer manufacturers headquartered in the U.S. VT custom designs transformers for every market and application – from Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, Renewable Energy, Marine/Offshore projects, and many others. The company has three North American manufacturing plants which serve an extensive international customer base.



Virginia Transformer Corporation

(Corporate Headquarters Office)

220 Glade View Drive

Roanoke, VA 24012

(540) 345-9892



Contact: Ben Nicely

Phone:(540) 345-9892, ext. 189

Email: Ben_Nicely@vatransformer.com

http://www.vatransformer.com



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