BlueHost Web Hosting: The Prime Choice for Small and Personal Business Sites

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- BlueHost was founded in 1996 and one of the best organizations within the web hosting companies. This organization has usually concentrated on shared-hosting – improving and optimizing their support and product to increase client satisfaction. Because of this, BlueHost is commonly seen as the leading shared-hosting expert. BlueHost firm has over 300-people today and it is respected by countless customers from all around the globe.



According to blueHost reviews, it promotes network uptime guarantee of 99.9%, which means its networking gear is guaranteed to remain connected for 99.9% of times in a given interval. BlueHost web hosting is one of the few hosting firms that completely owns their firm, rather than selling someone else’s.



With BlueHost, there are no countless plan configurations, with complicated costs and various specifications. They provide only one kind of hosting service i.e. shared website hosting. However, it doesn’t imply that small firms and businesses can’t make use of this shared-hosting plan; actually, the plan is really feature-packed that it might seem like a really nice offer for the businesses that have low to average traffic needs.



This hosting plan provides the following endless assets:



-Unlimited gigabytes traffic

-Unlimited domains hosting

-Unlimited email accounts

-Unlimited gigabytes space



They possess 3 data centers having more than 70,000 sq-ft of hosting space to numerous 10-GB optic fiber lines. This means that BlueHost is definitely an integral organization that handles all sections of the infrastructure that makes it simple to fine-tune equipment and troubleshoot issues.



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Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Contact Email: support@webhostingbreak.com

Complete Address:

115 Penn Warren Drive, Suite 300-106

Zip Code: 37027

Contact Phone 1-877-545-8525

Website: http://www.webhostingreviewboard.com/