Blueline Products Introduces Lean 6x Diet Formula; Contains Ten Herbs That Help to Sustain Lost Weight, Suppress Appetite and Enhance the Energy Levels

Herriman, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Blueline products introduce a brand new formulation, Lean6x which is known for its effectiveness to promote quicker weight loss. The product has been created in an effort to help the folks to lose weight and to sustain lost weight. It is one among some of their cutting edge products that are produced with the aid of a proprietary process that includes micro-encapsulating and vibratory technologies. Blueline is a master in creating such types of formulation and its various competitors are unable to produce a copy of this product.



Lean6x weight loss drops are the most widely used and recommended product to control weight as it acts by suppressing the appetite. In addition, it is an energy enhancement formula that simultaneously reduces body fat by up to 3-6 percent. The best result of lean6x weight loss product has been backed up with several testimonials from customers and clinical studies. It is therefore the most powerful product in the market that has an ability to cut excess body fat.



It is a simple to use diet supplement which requires the placement of 15 drops under the tongue for about 30 seconds before swallowing. It should be taken six times per day and it helps to curb unhealthy food cravings with its appetite suppressant action. Moreover, it contains various relaxing herbs that relieve from anxiety and stress. The greatest advantage of lean6x compared to other products on market is that raises the energy levels and you are free from lethargy.



Several clinical studies have claimed that Lean6x contains ten most potent herbs that have been proven effective in controlling weight loss with their appetite suppressant action. The product also provides energy that is enough to stick to the diet protocol. It has been reported by the manufacturers that it supports the system during weight loss. The product is available along with a recipe eBook and complete diet plan. The recommended diet protocol is unique to each person and is planned by the physician.



The ingredients of lean6x and each of their action can be found at the Blueline products website and online store: http://www.bluelineproducts.com/store



About Dave G Smith and Bluelineproducts

Dave G Smith, CEO, is committed for full time in performing a thorough product research before delivering the best proven nutriceuticals to the customers. Currently, Blueline Products has set a strong milestone by releasing the most effective weight loss products and by adding the lean6x diet drops Formula to its list of micro-encapsulated formulas. Public can expect many more highly efficient products in the upcoming future.



Contact:

Dave Smith, Ceo, Bluelineproducts

5526 West 13400 South, #324

Herriman, Utah 84096

Website: http://www.bluelineproducts.com

Phone: 801 - 999 - 0075

Email: hcginfo@bluelineproducts.com