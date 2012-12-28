Herriman, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Bluelineproducts.com, has newly introduced a powerful tetra weight loss combo pack that offers multiple weight loss benefits. The powerful weight loss formula includes Raspberry Ketones to cleanse and promote fat burning; Assist for sleep enhancement; Advantage formula to support adrenal function, and Reduce 1x drops to control appetite. The potency of natural, tetra-herbal combo is well-known to the public, health forums and its efficacy has been supported by the customers’ reviews and testimonials. People quote that they’ve benefitted from this strong tetra combination that contains various plant nutrients and minerals, which support beneficial weight management and promote multiple health benefits. Their unique tetra combination offers faster results by cleansing and initiating fat burning process; promoting sound sleep; sustaining adrenal function and boosting energy levels; and by controlling the appetite; to include a few.



The Highly Effective Weight Loss Promoting Tetra Combo Kit consists of four natural Formulas:



1. Raspberry Ketone: Raspberry ketone is a natural phenol source that potentially burns fat in the body and the formula imparts a sweet raspberry smell to the product. Raspberry ketone works by boosting the production of a protein hormone called Adiponectin, which reduces fat levels in the system. Apart from promoting weight loss with its cleansing and detoxifying action, it also suppresses one’s appetite, provides strong antioxidant support, increases metabolism and contributes to the overall health.



2. Assist: A natural blend of herbal formula offers various benefits by enhancing the physical and psychological function of body. Its benefits include: promoting a deeper sound sleep, beating stress or anxiety, suppressing unwanted food cravings, promoting healthy weight loss, and stabilizing one’s mood. Currently, it’s the best product that is available in the market.



3. Advantage: It is all-natural, herbal product that balances, rebuilds, and sustains adrenal gland function. Advantage Adrenal Formula consists of a unique blend of ingredients that improve memory and mental focus; provide relief from stress and anxiety; relax the nerves and reconstruct the nervous system. The formula includes natural extracts from 8 different herbs that provide necessary plant vitamins, nutrients, and minerals to the body. Apart from providing sufficient energy while dieting, it also contributes to an overall state of well-being.



4. Reduce 1x: Reduce 1x drops promotes weight loss and is available in a Bubble Gum Flavor. It gives an energy boost while suppressing appetite at the same time.



The dynamic tetra weight loss combo pack can be purchased at their online store: http://www.bluelineproducts.com/store



