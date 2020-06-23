BlueMochaTea.com, Reputed Tea Leaves Manufacturer in Thailand with over 24 Tea Varieties

Chiang Mai, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- BlueMochaTea.com, the OEM tea factory in Thailand manufactures and supplies wholesale tea leaves in more than 24 varieties and flavors. They select good quality tea leaves from authentic sources in Chiang Mai; followed by the traditional roasting process using a special blend of formula that is used only at the BlueMochaTea.com Factory and nowhere else. They also source tea leaves from other countries such as Chinese tea leaves and Taiwan tea leaves in order to present a better and wider choice for the customers.



Bluemochatea.com Factory is not just a tea factory but a consultant for those who are looking for OEM services. They provide advice on tea leaf formulation and development, production plan, free consultation service on branding, packaging design and free logo, etc. The best thing about these tea leaves is that they can be brewed from coffee machines, brewed by traditional brewing methods or simply boiling and filtering. Each of the flavors available here is unique, aromatic and enjoyable.



The Six Saturday Co., Ltd. is a standardized OEM tea factory in Thailand offering OEM tea production services with over 24 varieties of Wholesale Tea Leaf and flavors including green tea, Taiwanese tea, Thai tea and many more.



Mr. Noo – The Six Saturday Co., Ltd.

Address: Bangkok, Thailand

Phone: +66-86-349-2865

E-mail : bluemochatea@gmail.com

Website: https://www.bluemochatea.com