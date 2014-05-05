BluePi Assisting Clients in Migration to Cloud Services

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Cloud computing is a complex issue for non-IT managers. BluePi, a partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a company that can be trusted to advise on the details regarding the adoption of cloud. Leveraging their extensive skillset, they can take care of the complete process, including the implementation and security risks.



“Is it the time to move to the cloud? What are the key needs driving the initiative? What you think the advantages of the transition are and what may be the bottlenecks? These are the questions you need to get answers of before a roadmap can be made to go ahead with the migration. This is a process you need to be sure of every step in between,” said a senior executive with the company.



Cloud computing hems in any subscription-based or pay-per-use service that stretches IT infrastructure in real time. There is a range of cloud-based services, from full-blown applications to storage services and spam filtering. Companies are able to choose from IaaS (Infrastructure As a Service) and PaaS (Platform As a Service). Streamlining cloud with an organizations’ existing IT infrastructure is a task only the companies with deep knowledge can accomplish.



Cloud computing is getting increasingly adopted by the enterprises for operational needs, infrastructure and even mission critical applications. As the executive said, “It is important that we put an overarching governance model in place. Symmetry has to be brought in the implementation of the technology. Our team then has a threadbare discussion to determine the roadmap to the transition.”



Cloud computing is broadly segregated in three segments – application, storage and connectivity, all serving different objectives. BluePi team analyzes a given situation and decides how cloud computing can be used to tackle the challenge and arrive on a better solution, that provides for data backup, faster response time and cost reduction.



About BluePi

BluePi, counted among the leading cloud computing companies in India, works with companies from a wide range of industries. As an AWS partner technology company, it assists clients in making the transition in seamless manner. List of the services provided by the company includes ERP software solutions, product engineering and consulting.



Contact Information



401B Unitech Arcadia, South City 2, Gurgaon, Haryana, India

Phone: +91-98186-97707

Email: info@bluepi.in

Website: http://www.bluepi.in/