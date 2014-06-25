Bluepi Offering Latest Technology Products and Services

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2014 -- There is a great scarcity of qualified professionals and consultants who are well-qualified to deal the complexities of some of today’s cutting edge technologies, like Hadoop and Big Data. Yet these new trends in computing are crucial to the success of analyzing the enormous amounts of data that must be dealt with in the information-saturated world of the internet. BluePi Consulting Pvt Ltd has these kinds of professionals on staff. They are highly motivated professionals performing to their potential when the most difficult problems are presented to them.



“Looking to unlock the insights from your data? BluePi is helping organizations unravel the information stored in the structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data by leveraging the power of Hadoop We have Big Data/Hadoop experts offering consulting, training and implementation,” commented a senior executive with the company.



BluePi arsenal of products and services goes beyond to the Big Data arena. They have several other tools that have gained traction throughout the IT industry for their low-input/high-output model of development vs. performance. The Play! Framework is one such tool offered for its high speed development, quick turnaround, and its reliance on proven base components like Java and Groovy.



“Play! Framework is an exciting, full-featured, developer-friendly framework that facilitates building of scalable, quick and real time web applications using Java and Scala. Supporting development of web services at massive scale, the framework maintains performance, reliability and developer productivity. Play! focuses on minimal resource consumption (CPU, memory, threads) resulting in high performance,” the executive stated.



BluePi is one of those companies that do not seek to be the largest company on the block, but they do want to be the best at what they do. It means they want to provide solutions and offer services for problems that might be deemed too difficult to handle by other companies. They have intentionally tackled the latest emerging technologies available today, and sought to become the experts in those areas. In this way, they expect to carve out a niche among other providers and become known as the go-to company for the really tough problems. For Play! Framework Development Play! Framework Development, they have emerged to be a trusted service.



