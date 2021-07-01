Bluepiper Design Studio Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Toys

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Bluepiper Design is a Vancouver based games and toys design studio in Canada and it has proudly announced the launch of its new series of Blindbox toys that were first launched by Red Capsule Design in 2019. The studio has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce this project, and it is welcoming the Kickstarter community for their generous pledges and donations.



"This project is about the world famous painting art toys, and we need your support for our Kickstarter campaign." Said the spokesperson of Bluepiper Design Studio, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "The theme of this project is 'I COULD SCREAM4EVER', and these toys will simply make some of the greatest artworks in history such as Monalisa and the works of Van Gogh scream." She added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/bluepiper/i-could-scream-4ever-world-famous-painting-art-toys-series-4 and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 3,000 and the company is offering these toys as a reward for the backers from around the world with international shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Bluepiper Design Studio

Bluepiper Design Studio is a games and toys design studio based in Vancouver, Canada. The studio has launched an exciting new project that makes Blindbox toys featuring the adaptations of some of the greatest works of art in human history. The studio is currently crowdfunding this project on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous community support and backing by the community.



