Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2022 -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Blueprint Medicines Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cambridge, MA based Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally.



On August 17, 2022, before trading hours, Blueprint Medicines Corporation announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of its PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT® (avapritinib) in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM). The results showed a deterioration in the absolute improvement in the symptom score from 15.6 points in this most recent trial versus 19.7 in Phase 1.



Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) declined from $73.03 per share on August 12, 2022, to as low as $52.00 per share on August 17, 2022.



