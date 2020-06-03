Blues to Bliss Is Offering Natural Essential Oils for Physical and Emotional Well-Being

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Blues to Bliss is the manifestation of what a personal journey to wellness can lead to, as the platform was founded out of a desire to assist others to have a better life. The founder of the company, Crystal, was propelled beyond any doubt to share with families across the United States the greatness of doTERRA essential oils. This was after discovering these essential oils while struggling with lots of health issues and having a turnaround moment. As a result, Blues to Bliss was established to offer as many people as possible a platform for a better today and tomorrow.



Talking about how the platform assists families with their mental and emotional needs, the company's spokesperson said, "Health statistics state that there are over 16.2 million adults in America who are battling depression, with an annual suicide rate of 50,000. This is a heartbreaking picture that shows the reality of how lots of people are under immense pressure every day. At Blues to Bliss, we are passionate about happy living and have taken the mandate of connecting people to mindful practices and professionals. We have an exclusive category that focuses on mental and emotional issues that will assist you in overcoming these challenges."



The belief that drives Blues to Bliss is that regardless of any situation at hand, families can live the fullest, happiest, and most purposeful lives. Nonetheless, the team also understands that this is not an aspect that can be wished into reality but demands concrete actions. Luckily, Blues to Bliss has been up to the task of providing its clients with a range of essential oils that will enhance their journeys. These oils are made from natural products and have been professionally approved for health and wellness.



Speaking about the popular ways of using the doTERRA essential oils, the company's spokesperson said, "There are different ways that essential oils can be used by a family, and become a channel for seeing them through holistic healing. The first way is using them aromatically, whereby a family can make use of diffusers or apply the oil in areas where one can smell the amazing scents. The other popular way of using essential oils is through a topical application where it is applied in the body and allowed to absorb. Finally, these oils can also be taken as dietary supplements."



While there are lots of brands selling essential oils today, none of them offer solutions close to doTERRA oils provided by Blues to Bliss. The love for these products arises from the fact that they have carefully been formulated to provide the best from Mother Nature. The quality controlled and delicate manufacturing process complements this as all products meet the highest standards expected. Blues to Bliss, in turn, gives its clients top of the line solutions that will see them take charge of their lives.



About Blues to Bliss

Blues to Bliss has, for years, been passionate about ensuring that more families in the United States realize how doTERRA pure essential oils helps and guide them into using these products as an everyday wellness tool.