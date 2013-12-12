Bluetooth 4.0 Reminder Will Make People's Valuable Things Safer

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Have you heard about the miraculous BLUETOOTH 4.0 reminders or BLE tracker from Itscool Technology www.itscooltech.com which is a famous Chinese manufacturer for GPS trackers and reminders Maybe some people have already understood the function of this interesting stuff. Yes, it could be used for preventing stealing for personal movable belongings such as wallet, suit case, smart phone and keys. It is the latest application of Bluetooth 4.0 technology or BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy).



The application of this anti-stealing stuff is very wide, people could easily find this point on website www.itscooltech.com . The BLUETOOTH 4.0 Reminder could be mainly used in the anti-stealing for cell phone, wallet, keys, luggage and other valuables objects and things. Furthermore, the most interesting function is that this product can also be used to prevent children or pets form losing. Maybe most people do not know this before.



When we talk about the advantage and strong point of this BLUETOOTH 4.0 Reminder, its application of latest technology Bluetooth 4.0 should be too crucial to be avoided. In July 7, 2010, the Bluetooth SIG had officially announced the formal application of Bluetooth 4.0 technology. Bluetooth 4.0 is the upgraded version of the former Bluetooth 3.0. Compared with the Bluetooth 3.0, the biggest improvement for 4.0 versions should be its low energy consumption. Following the traditional Bluetooth¡'s application to mobile phones, cars, personal computers and peripheral devices, the new Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy technology will be extended to applications in consuming electronics for sports and fitness, health care and other new smart home furniture. The application to anti-lost Reminder& tracker should be the excellent example for the development of RF tracker technology.



The main point to persuade the consumers to purchase relative product should be the detailed description for the advantage of BLE. The main advantage of the Bluetooth 4.0 Reminder should be that the Bluetooth 4.0 technology could maintain long period of the low-power operation that can make battery have longer life. For instance, a simple button battery could at least keep the normal operation of the Bluetooth 4.0 Reminder for more than six months. That is to say, it could be more environmentally friendly.



Furthermore, Wholesale Bluetooth 4.0 reminder from itscooltech.com has simple structure and small size design which make it easy to carry them. People only need to adjust the distance to determine at what time to trigger the Bluetooth 4.0 alarm.



Maybe people have already had the willing to purchase one set of such device to protect their valuable things. If it is true, please visit website itscooltech.com.



About ITS COOL TECH

ITSCOOL TECH should be the most innovative electronic device wholesaler in China. Their high tech and innovative products had been widely accepted by people all over the world.



Contact

ITSCOOL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Headquarter:

F5, Justor Industry Park, #26, Sifangpu Str, Pingdi, Long gang, Shenzhen, China

Zip: 518117

Tel: 0086 755 29177110

Fax: 0086 755 29177119

Inquiry:

service@itscooltech.com

Complaint:

itscool@itscooltech.com