Bluetooth Bracelet Functions as Innovative New Way of Ensuring the Safety of Loved Ones

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- SpotNsave, the convenient and reliable safety app that uses a bluetooth bracelet or pendant to instantly communicate the wearer’s location to up to five of his or her friends or family members, is pleased to announce that they have launched a campaign on Indiegogo.com to help raise funds to distribute the iOS version of their product.



SpotNsave: the ultimate guarded security device, is an intuitive and easy-to-use application. When a person feels as though their safety is at risk due to either a dangerous situation or a medical condition, they simply press the button on the bracelet or pendant twice to notify their loved ones of their current location.



Once the device has been activated, directions with GPS maps are sent directly to these “guardian angels” so they can track the wearer’s whereabouts, and the device can be deactivated at any time, which means that once a person has received help or no longer feels threatened, they can immediately notify others that they are okay.



While the idea behind spotNsave may seem simple, the implications are far reaching; spotNsave promises to redefine security in the modern era by allowing people to find a way to quickly and easily contact others when they are in need.



SpotNsave: a security app, has already released the Android version of their application, and now they are working towards distributing the iOS version. SpotNsave is asking for $20,000 in contributions through their Indiegogo campaign. Contributors of at least $27 will receive the full spotNsave software and device for $10 less than retail price, and they will benefit from the peace of mind that accompanies this innovative safety product.



Those who contribute larger amounts will gain increasingly attractive incentives on spotNsave devices, and everyone who donates will be able to rest well knowing that they have given to a worthy cause.



About spotNSave

SpotNsave allows parents, grandparents and loved ones to have a peace of mind. There are a lot of uncertainties in today’s world, and people never know what is going to happen next. Safety is a big concern; everyone thinks about their loved ones and is concerned about their wellbeing. The spotNsave band is a Bluetooth bracelet worn on the wrist (Android users) and as a key chain or neckpiece (iOS users). With a double click the user’s location is sent out to his or her Guardian Angels. SpotNsave has made it very simple for users by allowing them to communicate easily without reaching out for their phone. The user can initiate an SoS and alert their loved ones so that they can reach a person in distress on time. For more information, please visit www.igg.me/at/spotnsave/x/5632278.