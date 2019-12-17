Bluetooth Headsets: Industry Research, Growth Factor with Key Drivers : Apple, LG, Bose

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- QYR Consulting has released a new report on the global Bluetooth Headset market, titled Bluetooth Headsets Market Report Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025. According to this report, the global Bluetooth Headsets market is predicted to rise at an exponential growth rate of 8.6% between the forecasted period, i.e. between 2019 and 2025. The global market for Bluetooth Headsets was accounted for US$ 2.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of 2025. Bluetooth Headsets offers advantages such as connectivity convenience and is now a major trending accessory. Bluetooth Headsets are available as ear piece with microphone and also as wireless earphones, which can be connected to various devices. Wireless Bluetooth Headsets have high compatibility, which is likely to drive the growth of global market during the projected period.



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Segmental Analysis

High Popularity of media streaming devices is expected to fuel application segment

The report provides comprehensive analysis of various segments. Based on product type, the global Bluetooth Headsets market is segmented into Mono Bluetooth Headsets and Stereo Bluetooth Headsets. While application segment is segmented into communication, sports, music, and Others. Application segment is likely to grow remarkably due to increasing popularity of media streaming devices.



Regional Coverage

North America is expected to hold significant market share during the forecasted period

Bluetooth Headset market in North America is expected to witness significant growth over the years due to the versatile usage of bluetooth headphones along with continuous product innovation. Countries such as Canada and U.S. are experiencing increased demand for the product due to high market visibility of smart devices. High demand for wireless bluetooth headsets is witnessed in Asia Pacific region due to increasing number of smartphone users and high adoption of innovative technologies in this region.



Key Players

Leading companies keen on offering innovative products to strengthen market presence

Apple (Beats), LG, Bose, Logitech (Jaybird), Skullcandy, Samsung (Harman), Sennheiser, Sennheiser, Microsoft, Panasonic, Anker, Altec Lansing, Best Buy (Insignia), Bower & Wilkins, IO Gear, Yamaha, Pyle Audio, Belkin are some of major companies operating in the global Bluetooth Headsets market. Manufacturers are keen to focus on reducing cost, improving product quality, and provide upgrades. Leading companies are also investing in product development and innovation in order to enhance user experience and to strengthen their market position.



Market Dynamic

Increasing preference for quality and sound driving the growth of global Bluetooth Headsets market

The growing penetration of the Bluetooth Headsets is driving the growth of the global Bluetooth Headsets market. Increasing demand for sound sophistication at a global level along with consumers' preference for useful and reliable headsets is expected to propel growth of the market. Incorporation of various advanced technologies such as gesture recognition, on-bound storage, and hand free calling is expected to create a positive impact on the market.



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