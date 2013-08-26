Bluetooth iPhone Keyboards Are Now Available Through Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd.

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd. has announced the launch of its new website, www.carreway.com. Cofface Technology is a leading company that supplies products and accessories from brands such as Apple, Samsung and Nokia. The company¡¯s mission is to provide users with high quality items that are beyond customer expectation. And it achieves this mission through superior design, manufacturing and services.



Cofface Technology understands that certain gadgets alleviate the hectic demands of modern living. With both work and family to www.carreway.com attend to mobile phone accessories such as stands and holders, power chargers, and wireless keyboards assist in comfortably completing work anywhere. Entertainment Kits, on the other hand, serve to drive away boredom and stress. Easy living is enhanced through the items offered at Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd.



The iPhone wireless keyboards showcased on the website is extensive and nearly all the keyboards include the Bluetooth feature. The iPhone wireless keyboards include items such as Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad 4 Galaxy TAB-Black, Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Silicone Keyboard for iPad PC Galaxy Tab Lumia-Black, and Universal Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad PC Galaxy Tab Lumia-Black.



The Bluetooth iPhone keyboards available on Cofface Technology range from items such as the Extra Thin Magnetic Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for iPhone5-Grey to others like the Plastic Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Slide Case for iPhone4G-White.



The online catalogue offered on the website is extensive and includes detailed feature descriptions and specifications, along with customer reviews and ratings. Products are categorized into iPhone accessories, Samsung accessories, iPad accessories, and Nokia accessories, iPod and Mac Accessories, and miscellaneous Mobile phone accessories. Customers can browse through the catalogue either according to product name, price, ratings, or model.



Although based in Hong Kong, Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd. provides its services on a global level. Customers are given keyboards with iphone case an extra discount for bulk orders. The website offers gift vouchers and special deals so clients are able to purchase high quality products for less. Additionally, the company provides free shipping across the globe.



The Cofface Technology website also showcases categories such as Latest Products, Featured Products, and Best Sellers to assist customers in making an informed decision. Service seekers can also search for specific products with the help of a search engine. Cofface Technology is geared towards providing its clients with the best customer service available.



For more information about Bluetooth iPhone keyboards, iPhone wireless keyboards, and other mobile phone accessories for Apple, Samsung, and Nokia product accessories visit http://www.carreway.com/



About Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd.

Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd is an e-commerce company that supplies Apple, Samsung, and iphone keyboards cases Nokia product accessories. It specializes in providing iPhone wireless keyboards, Entertainment Kits, and Mobile Phone cases, among others. The company aims to deliver high value for price.



Media Contact:

Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd.

Website: http://www.carreway.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carreway