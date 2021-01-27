New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Bluetooth Speakers Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Bluetooth Speakers industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Bluetooth Speakers market.



According to Consumer Technology Association, in the United States, in 2019, almost 88% of the wireless speakers were Bluetooth-enabled technology, whereas 67% of them were Wi-Fi, and 62% were smart speakers. Moreover, the prominence of Bluetooth in the Chinese industry is driving the market as well. These Chinese consumers are partial to loud audio sounds without any distortions, long battery hours, and reasonable prices, which perfectly fit the bill of the Bluetooth speakers.



The latest research report draws readers' focus on the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Bluetooth Speakers market and its key segments and sub-segments. The coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on the global economic landscape. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leading contributors to the potential downturn of this business vertical. The global Bluetooth Speakers market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which has brought about several disruptive changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the pandemic has led to acute financial crises all across the industry, slowing down the progress of the businesses involved in this sector. However, the report offers an analysis of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Bluetooth Speakers market's growth.



Global Bluetooth Speakers Bluetooth Speakers Market Segmentation:



Key Companies of the Market are:



Harman International Industries Inc., Samsung Group, Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., VOXX Electronics Corp., Sony Corporation, Plantronics Inc., ULTIMATE EARS, Beats Electronics, and 4COM Technologies, among others.



Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Portable

Fixed



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Bluetooth Speaker Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bluetooth Speaker Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased online access and streaming services

4.2.2.2. Advancement in technology…



Geographical Segmentation:



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Key Highlights of the Report:



The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Bluetooth Speakers market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Bluetooth Speakers market development in the near future.



