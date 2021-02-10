New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Bluetooth Speakers Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Bluetooth Speakers industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Bluetooth Speakers market.



Bluetooth speakers use wireless Bluetooth technology to connect to a remote music system and deliver high-quality sound. They come in fixed and portable designs and can be carried around easily. As per a recent report published by Reports and Data, the Global Bluetooth Speakers Market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%. It will register a total of USD 3.13 Billion in 2027.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



Harman International Industries Inc., Samsung Group, Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., VOXX Electronics Corp., Sony Corporation, Plantronics Inc., ULTIMATE EARS, Beats Electronics, and 4COM Technologies, among others.



Market Drivers



The upsurge in the music industry and the ability to stream music anywhere from smartphones through applications including Amazon Music, iTunes, Pandora, Spotify, and Soundcloud, etc., has driven the Bluetooth speakers market on a large scale. High definition music, portability, and low power consumption modes aid the consumers with multiple benefits to adopt smart streaming and hearing experience. The mesh networking allows easy connectivity, and waterproof models provide durability and increase the demand among people with ameliorating disposable income. The international presence of leading brands, online availability of devices to shop for Bluetooth speakers, and demand from the automotive sector for vehicle infotainment systems in newly manufactured cars widens the area of consumption in developing countries.



Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Portable

Fixed



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Geographical Segmentation:



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Key Highlights of the Report:



The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Bluetooth Speakers market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Bluetooth Speakers market development in the near future.



