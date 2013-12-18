Bluetooth Wristband Aims to Be Best in Class

Lonsdale, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Designed to cure FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), the Telltale Scoop is a Bluetooth-enabled, lightweight wristband that uses subtle vibrations and LED indicators to notify the wearer of activity on their phone when it’s out of sight. Customized settings alert the user to what type of notification was received and from whom.



Telltale Scoop also notifies people about push notifications from Facebook, Twitter, alarms, reminders and calendar events. The water-resistant device has various vibration patterns, three multi-color LEDs, a long life lithium polymer battery and a USB connector clasp for charging and software updates.



Planned for a June 2014 release, the Telltale Scoop works with Android and Apple iPhones using a Bluetooth chip with a range as far as 10 meters.



PCRange CEO Raaj Menon said he came up with the Telltale Scoop concept because he was missing so many phone calls and messages. “I thought it would be nice to have a device that vibrates silently, so whether I’m in a meeting, the shower or just watching TV, I can set vibration patterns so I know who’s calling without even looking at the phone,” he said.



About PCRange

PCRange is a successful technology distributor that markets Billion broadband routers in Australia, as well as popular mobile accessories brands PADACS and DROIDAX globally.



“To make this a commercial reality, we want crowdfunding to finance the tooling and mechanics, develop the smartphone apps for Android and iOS as well as various social media applications plus manufacture the Scoop with high quality materials to deliver the best product possible.”



PCRange has used the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform to launch a 45-day campaign to raise $90,000 to finance the development and commercialisation of the Telltale Scoop.



Visit The TellTale Scoop Indiegogo Campaign - http://bit.ly/1daCSn3