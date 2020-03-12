Bluetown Law Focuses Exclusively on Family Law Cases

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- In Canada, family law is governed by federal and provincial laws that deal with family related legal issues, including marriage, separation and divorce, custody and access, child protection, division of property, support, and adoption. The area of family law often includes financial negotiations, inheritance issues, and the drafting and interpretation of prenuptial contracts and separation agreements. Primarily statute-based, family law is codified mainly within statues, including the federal Divorce Act, which applies to married people residing in Canada. Statutes that vary from province to province govern issues such as the division of family property, child protection, and custody and support matters between unmarried people.



"Although the majority of divorces in Canada are uncontested, things can still get complicated when there are collateral issues such as missing spouse, motions, or process serving commented on the company spokesperson. "We are a law firm and provide legal advice. If individuals have been unable to resolve any issues regarding the division of assets or property, spousal support, child custody, access to children, child support, or any other legal issue, they must discuss their options with our family lawyers."



Going through a divorce is never an easy task for any of the parties involved. These cases usually involve a lot of emotions being brought to the surface. Individuals may even find themselves being asked stressful or upsetting questions by the opposing party. When going through a severe divorce case, it is essential to find a family lawyer in Toronto.



"There are many reasons why our clients choose to use our firm for their family law matters. They are confident that our firm possesses the knowledge and expertise to represent their position in this constantly shifting legal domain zealously," said the company spokesperson. "Our team is equipped with all the tools required to obtain meaningful results in complex legal actions. More importantly, our firm utilizes modern technology and equipment to keep our clients informed and engaged in their case."



Clients who want assistance on how to file a divorce in Ontario can rely on DivorceGo. The firm's lawyers represent clients in court and settlement negotiations, and they prepare prenuptial, separation, divorce, and custody agreements in the appropriate circumstances. Their lawyers are trained to resolve disputes between parties through several dispute-resolution mechanisms, including litigation and negotiating with opposing counsel. Some lawyers are also trained in the mediation (assisting the parties, in a non-partisan manner, to reach agreements on the issues)



