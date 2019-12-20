Bluetown Law Is Offering Family Lawyers in Toronto

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Bluetown Law, a family law firm located in the Heart of North York at Yonge Street, owns and operates Divorce Go. This firm was founded by Numan Bajwa, a Toronto Divorce Lawyer. Divorce Go was started with a vision of providing clients with affordable and straightforward pricing for simple divorce cases. Their clients can be confident that their case is being handled and processed by an Ontario Lawyer that is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.



"The primary concern of each family court is the child's safety and well-being. However, when a parent is denied custody, this does not necessarily mean that the judge has determined that the parent's home is unsuitable for raising a child," said the law firm's spokesperson. "In the majority of cases, the courts favor granting physical custody to the parent who has been the child's primary caregiver up to that point. Or the court may conclude that traveling back and forth between two homes is not in the best interest of the child. For a parent to find out more about why the judge in their case ruled against them for the request of custody, it is necessary to find a reference to the judge's written ruling. By doing so, the parent can read on child custody laws in their jurisdiction".



In Canada, the law views marriage as a financial partnership where two parties come together and create somewhat of a business. However, when their collaboration breaks down, the spouse with more income or assets may have to pay support to the other spouse to equalize the financial situation caused by the break-up of the partnership. Such support is referred to as spousal support. It must be noted that the separation agreement will specify if one spouse will pay any spousal support to the other. The same deal will also mention how much, when, and for how long such spousal support will be paid. It is essential to realize that the law takes into consideration several factors when deciding how much spousal support must be paid and the length of time that it should be paid for.



"Our Law Firm offers a Free Consultation to the clients," said the law firm's spokesperson. "At this meeting, our best family lawyer in Mississauga will answer clients' questions and provide them with critical information about the divorce process in Mississauga. Besides, our Firm offers a flat-rate pricing for our simple divorce service. We are clear about the total cost from the start, and there are no hidden fees. As an extra courtesy, we offer differing payment plans to our clients."



Divorce is a result of a breakdown in the marriage to the point that marriage becomes irreparable, and therefore the only option becomes a divorce. It is easy to assume that divorce is a necessary procedure and can be accomplished without much fuss. However, there are several factors and aspects of divorce that every spouse ought to know when going through their divorce. Individuals who need the assistance of explaining such elements, they can hire the service the best family lawyer in Brampton.



