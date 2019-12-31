Bluetown Law Is Offering Family Legal Representation in Toronto

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- Divorce occurs as a result of a breakdown in the marriage to the point that marriage becomes irreparable, and therefore the only option becomes a divorce. It is easy to assume that divorce is a necessary procedure and can be accomplished without much fuss. However, there are several factors and aspects of divorce that every spouse ought to know when going through their divorce. Individuals who need the assistance of explaining such elements can hire the services of the best family lawyers at Divorce Go, a law firm owned by Bluetown Law.



"In some circumstances spousal support can be waived in order to get something else in exchange," said the company spokesperson. "A spouse may choose to waive spousal support in exchange for a larger share of the matrimonial home or for some other assets in the property division. Such options are available to divorcing spouses as long as it appears in the separation agreement and such waivers must indicate why they are included. However, deciding to waive spousal support is an important decision that must be made under legal advisement. Individuals do not want to wind up with financial costs associated with an asset while failing to support themselves, all because they waived spousal support in exchange for the asset."



While going through a divorce, parties may find themselves with multiple questions or uncertainties. It is important to understand that they do have rights. It is also important that hiring an attorney that will help them understand those rights and be there to answer any questions or concerns that they have along the way. Family law cases have the tendency to become very emotionally charged, especially when the custody of a child or a property dispute is involved. The Family Lawyers at Bluetown Law understand what clients are going through and are here to help them every step of the way. Divorce Go only practices family law, and because of this, individuals can be confident that their Lawyers are knowledgeable and well-experienced to handle any family law matter that they may have. Whether it's a divorce, child custody, child support, modification, or any other family law issue, their attorneys are here to help them rebuild their lives.



"Even though a parent may be denied custody it is likely that they will be granted visitation rights with their child if this is in the best interests of the child," said the company spokesperson. "Parental visitation rights are normally granted during the child custody hearing. It must be noted that if both parents decide to draft a separation agreement in Ontario, addressing visitation, such an agreement will be taken into consideration by the court and if it meets specific standards it may be applied."



