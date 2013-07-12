Bluetrek Mini+ : Perfect Companion for Smartphone Users

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- BLUETREK TECHNOLOGIES LTD is pleased to announce the launch today of Bluetrek™ Mini+ — the compact headset for smartphones and tablet device users.



The Mini+ is a Bluetooth 3.0 enabled headset for ultra-fast and stable connection with no latency. Bluetooth support for A2D Profile allows for the streaming of audio data and multimedia content from mobile devices. It is also compatible with VoIP and Apps such as Facetime and Skype.



The compact battery is designed especially for long conversation and music streaming to allow for up to 7 hours’ talk time or up to 5.5 hours of audio data streaming on a single charge.



“This highly competitively priced compact headset comes with built-in noise cancellation that will enable you to hold crystal-clear conversations. Even on busy public transport, you don’t have to crank up the volume to compensate for background noise. It allows you to listen music at lower levels to reduce ear fatigue,” CEO, Henri-Nicolas OLIVIER said.



In addition to the Mini+, Bluetrek’s growing range of headsets include its bestsellers Titanium+, Carbon Smart, Crystal, MusiCall™, Tattoo+ and other models to suit various lifestyles and uses.



Product specification:



- Talk time : Up to 7 hours

- Music Streaming : Up to 5.5 hours

- Standby time : Up to 4.5 days

- Weight : 9 g (without ear-hook)

- Size : 49(L) x 14.8(T) x 9(W) mm

- Bluetooth 3.0 compliant, backward compatible



Features:



- Lightning-fast reconnection

- Voice-dialing support

- Call waiting support

- Volume adjustment

- Answer or end calls with the press of a button

- Mechanical on/off switch avoid mistakenly press and make a call

- Multipoint allows for the simultaneous connection of up to two devices

- Transfer calls between the headset and your mobile phone

- Compatible with Bluetooth-enabled computers or tablets for VoIP call, such as Skype or Facetime.



SRP USD 39.99 · €29.90



About Bluetrek Technologies Ltd

Bluetrek® - a pioneer in Bluetooth wireless technology - is an award winning designer and manufacturer of Bluetooth headsets and other wireless devices. Blending world class design with cutting-edge innovations and technologies, Bluetrek is a leading supplier of Bluetooth solutions to the global market and has products available through distribution and retailers in more than 40 countries worldwide. Bluetrek is an associate member of the Bluetooth SIG and CEA.



To discover more about Bluetrek® headsets and other products, please visit www.bluetrek.com



For Sales inquiry, please contact sales@bluetrek.com



Bluetrek Mini+ is a trademark of Bluetrek Technologies Limited. The Bluetooth word mark and logo are registered trademarks and are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.



Bluetrek Technologies Ltd

Esther Fok

Marketing Manager

Email: esther.fok@bluetrek.com