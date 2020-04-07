Blunt Wrap Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are BnB Enterprise, Durfort Holdings S.A., Marijuana Packaging

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Global Blunt Wrap market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Blunt Wrap.



This Blunt Wraps market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study. This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Blunt Wraps market.



Cigarette smoking is increasing day by day. With the changing styles and consumption of cigars and cigarettes, the way of smoking also changes. Today, blunt wraps are used for smoking purpose and it revolutionized the smoking market. The word "blunt" refers to the thickness and rough edge of the wraps which are used in cigars. Blunt wraps are thick sheets used to roll tobacco leaf or dried leaves of marijuana. Blunt wraps have become popular during the recent years as, various brands are providing flavoured wraps. Blunt wraps are available in various flavours, right from chocolate, Blunt Wrap, and strawberry to blueberry and mojito. They are available in various thicknesses. Various tobacco manufacturers are also engaged in production of blunt wraps in the market as per the changing scenario. The blunt wraps market is growing with with increasing number of smokers across the globe. Due to these factors, the outlook for global blunt wraps market seems to be positive during the forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- BnB Enterprise

- Durfort Holdings S.A.

- Marijuana Packaging

- Slimjim Online

- Smokers Heaven



Segment by Type:

- Flavored Blunt Wraps

- Unflavored Blunt Wraps



Segment by Application:

- Tobacco

- Recreational Marijuana



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Blunt Wrap Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Blunt Wrap Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Blunt Wrap Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Blunt Wrap Market Forecast

4.5.1. Blunt Wrap Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Blunt Wrap Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Blunt Wrap Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Blunt Wrap Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Blunt Wrap Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Blunt Wrap Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Blunt Wrap Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Blunt Wrap Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Blunt Wrap Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Blunt Wrap Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Blunt Wrap Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Blunt Wrap Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



