B&M Retail is a budget variety chain with a rapidly expanding portfolio of 297 stores. Its low prices on household goods, homewares and food items are resonating with consumers in the current austere climate, and greater acceptance of discounters by landlords and major brands is fuelling its growth.



B&M Retail is owned by the brothers Simon, Bobby and Robin Arora. They took it over in 2005 in the wake of a deterioration in trading under previous management. As of November 2012 venture capital buyers have reportedly shown an interest in either investing in or acquiring the company.



B&M Retail's rivals in the budget retail sector are also pursuing aggressive expansion plans, and it is unlikely that the total demand for this kind of retail proposition will expand consistently at double digit percentages for more than a couple of years.



The economic context for the growth of B&M Retail is one where rents have been forced down by the collapse of a number of major retailers and consumers at the lower end of the socioeconomic range have seen their disposable incomes come under pressure from low wage rises and inflationary pressures.



