BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

On March 21, 2013, rumors surfaced that according to unnamed people familiar with the matter private equity firms are joining forces in the auction of BMC Software Inc.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:BMC shares at $52.00 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the BMC Software Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) reported that its total Revenue rose from over $1.87 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2009 to over $2.17 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012.



Shares of BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) grew from $32.01 per share in January 2012 to as high as $44.50 per share in January 2013.



On March 26, 2013, NASDAQ:BMC shares closed at $45.78 per share.



