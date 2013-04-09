BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- An investor in shares of BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) shares filed a lawsuit against directors of BMC Software, Inc. in effort to stop a takeover of BMC Software, Inc. at $45.00 per share.



Investors who purchased shares of the BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:BMC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties arising out of the attempt to sell the company too cheaply.



On March 21, 2013, rumors surfaced that according to unnamed people familiar with the matter private equity firms are joining forces in the auction of BMC Software Inc.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:BMC shares at $52.00 per share. Furthermore, BMC Software’s financial performance improved lately. In fact, BMC Software, Inc. reported that its total Revenue rose from over $1.87 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2009 to over $2.17 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012. Shares of BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) grew from $32.01 per share in January 2012 to as high as $44.50 per share in January 2013.



On April 8 2013, NASDAQ:BMC shares closed at $44.45 per share.



Those who are current investors in BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) and purchased their BMC Software shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com