"BMI India Retail Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "BMI India Retail Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- The Indian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm concerns about the impact on India's economic outlook of soaring twin deficits in the fiscal and current accounts.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Indian retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of the risk of a prolonged deflationary slump in the eurozone on the Indian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Indian retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
India comes second (out of seven) in BMI's Asia Retail risk/reward ratings, although it underperforms for risk.
Among all retail categories, Mass Grocery Retail (MGR) will be the outperformer through to 2017 in growth terms, with sales forecast to increase by 107.9% between 2013 and 2017, from US$34.79bn to US$72.33bn as India's emerging middle class continues to drive demand for new goods and services, and rural retailing presents expansion opportunities.
In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the removal of foreign direct investment (FDI) restrictions in multi-brand retail announced in September 2012.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- A modest growth print of 5.3% y-o-y in Q4 FY2011/12 (Jan-Mar) and soaring twin deficits in the fiscal and current accounts have convinced consensus to de-rate dramatically India's economic outlook, with most calling for much weaker headline expansion in the current fiscal year. While the current state of play appears dire, BMI still sees sufficient evidence to suggest that the investment cycle has bottomed out, and that economic growth will re-accelerate within a couple of quarters. Our core view is that real GDP growth will come in at an improved 6.9% in FY2012/13, up from a nine-year low of 6.5% in the previous fiscal year.
- Household spending will represent one area of relative weakness over the coming fiscal year. Having ramped up expenditure in recent years, BMI believes that the current bout of rupee weakness will have a lingering impact on the Indian consumer. We see private consumption growth falling to 5.2% in FY2012/13 from 5.5% in the previous fiscal year.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hong Kong Retail Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Retail Report Q1 2013
- China Retail Report Q1 2013
- Airport Retail Trends in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013
- Global Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Europe, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends in Europe, 2012-2013
- Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in North America, 2012-2013