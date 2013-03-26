BMI India Retail Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "BMI India Retail Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The Indian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm concerns about the impact of fiscal and trade deficits that remain near historic highs on India's economic outlook.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Indian retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of depressed EU demand on the Indian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term. The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Indian retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
India comes second (out of seven) in BMI's Asia Retail risk/reward ratings, although it underperforms for risk.
Among all retail categories, Mass Grocery Retail (MGR) will be the outperformer through to 2017 in growth terms, with sales forecast to increase by 107.9% between 2013 and 2017, from US$34.79bn to US $72.33bn as India's emerging middle class continues to drive demand for new goods and services, and rural retailing presents expansion opportunities.
In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the removal of foreign direct investment (FDI) restrictions in multi-brand retail announced in September 2012.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecast:
- Despite the pervasive weakness of recent economic data, there is sufficient evidence across leading indicators to suggest that economic conditions will start to improve in the coming quarters. With this in mind, BMI is sticking to its above-consensus view on the economy, with our 5.7% and 6.8% real GDP growth projections for FY2012/13 and FY2013/14 coming in well above the Bloomberg median of 5.4% and 5.8%, respectively.
- With the population expected to increase from 1.28bn in 2013 to 1.34bn by 2017, GDP per capita is forecast to rise 64.2% by the end of the forecast period, reaching US$3,511.
- The value of the retail segment is expected to grow from an estimated INR23.97trn (US$570.75bn) in 2013 to INR36.18trn (US$939.75bn) by 2017, a rise of 50.9%.
