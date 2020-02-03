BMI Machine Market Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- BMI machine is used for monitoring healthy adult weight with respect to height and body category. The BMI (Body Mass Index) machine is an instrument used to calculate fat and muscle percentage. The BMI machine detects the amount of fat stored in a body. BMI machine can also record body mass, height and weight of the consumer. These BMI machines are widely adopted and used in hospitals, gyms and homes.



In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that above 1.9 billion adults were overweight worldwide. One out of three children in the world are overweight, the obese or overweight children have a risk of high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Attributing to this, the rising concerns about being fit and for maintaining healthy life, the measurement of children's BMI is the first step.



Prevalence of Diseases Related to Lifestyle are Driving Growth of the Market



Obesity and diseases due to lifestyle disorders have become very common in past couple of years which leads to various other serious health problems such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke, and cancer. There is a rising concern among individuals to remain healthy to avoid prevalence of such diseases, which is a major factor that is driving revenue growth of the BMI machine market across the globe.



BMI machines are easy to use and a cheap alternative which is used to keep track of body fat and other relevant parameters.



Small Variations in Measurement can Significantly Affect the Reading of BMI Machine



The key limitations of the BMI machine includes moderate accuracy for the detection of fat location in the body. There are various factors which can affect the accuracy of the results for example small difference in the age can affect the reading of the BMI machine. These factors act as a restraint for the growth of BMI machine market across the globe. Manufacturers are focusing on these parameters to improve the results provided by BMI machines.



Global BMI Machine Market: Segmentation



The global BMI machine market has been segmented on the basis of modularity, end use, and region.



Segmentation on the basis of Modularity:

-Portable BMI

-Bench top BMI



Segmentation on the basis of End Use:

-Hospitals

-Gym

-Healthcare Centers

-Household



Global BMI Machine Market: Company Landscape



Some of the prominent players in the BMI machine market are Delmer Group, KERN & SOHN GmbH, DETECTO, CA-MI srl, Visiomed Group, Marsden Weighing Group, seca, LAICA International Corporation, Health O meter Professional, Magnatek Enterprises, Henk Maas® Weegschalen B.V., AccuFitness LLC, COSMED Srl, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Tanita Corporation, and OMRON Healthcare.