BMI Provides the Best Software Solutions for Enterprises With Microsoft Dynamics NAV in DE and PA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- BMI enjoys wide recognition as the premier Microsoft Dynamics NAV partner in DE, PA, and other areas of partner in the United States. BMI has the capability and expertise to ensure the software meets or exceeds expectations whether it is a client that has opted for Dynamics NAV for their current software requirements, or a customer that is experiencing a “stressed” or “failed” implementation with another Dynamics NAV partner.



A Spokesperson for BMI recently stated, “Through our Microsoft Dynamics NAV of PA or anywhere else in the country, we offer a streamlined user experience to help people work more efficiently. We connect the Microsoft Dynamics NAV of DE easily to an extensive range of applications with .NET web services. With this, we offer new alternatives for designing reports that are intuitive to work with and easier to distribute. Our Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2009 comes with several new capabilities designed to enhance usage of ERP and fuel individual and organization-wide productivity. Apart from the above mentioned Microsoft Dynamics NAV, we also provide supply chain management, e-commerce software, and other services.”



BMI maintains highly skilled and experienced employees. They have impressive client references and are a frequent member of the Microsoft Inner Circle and President’s Club. They have a successful track record of more than 15 years in implementing Microsoft Dynamics NAV in DE, Microsoft Dynamics NAV in PA, and elsewhere in the United States for businesses of all sizes from Fortune 500 to small and family owned businesses.



Business Management International, Inc. (BMI) was founded in 1987 as an information technology provider specializing in emerging business software technology. They have won the “Technology Pacesetter” award consecutively for the past seven years. BMI’s core expertise includes supply chain management, wholesale and retail distribution, and also e-commerce software and financial management. BMI has also developed industry specific applications based on Microsoft technologies for office product distributors, wine & spirits distributors, and auto parts distributors. To know more visit www.bmiusa.com.