BMK Associates Inc. Eyes Luxury Homes Sector Launches New Website, Reorganizes Residential Construction Division

Lunenberg, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- BMK Associates Inc., a leading commercial and residential construction company serving Boston and metro-western, eastern and central Massachusetts for the past 12 years, recently announced the launching of a new website, www.bmkassociatesInc.com.



In a bold move highlighting their confidence in a growing residential niche, BMK Associates also reorganized their Residential Construction Division under its Owner and President Brian Dalmaso.



Backed by a strong group of contractors and subcontractors delivering a high level of quality and craftsmanship, and a team of cost-efficient professionals, Dalmaso sees BMK Associates outperforming the rest of the competition this year.



“Customers attest to our high-quality standard service,” shared Dalmaso, whose professional background includes mechanical engineering and working for General Electric’s Engineering Department. “Our team is dedicated to building houses as if they were their own. They are true craftsmen—uncompromising with quality.”



BMK Associates may be reached through their, website, www.bmkassociatesinc.com, or by mail to P.O. Box 159, Lunenburg, Massachusetts 01462 and by phone to (978) 833-0338.



About BMK Associates Inc.

Owner and President of BMK Associates Brian Dalmaso began his professional career in the mechanical engineering industry and progressed to the home design and construction industry. His first 10 years of work was with General Electric Company’s Engineering Department, assigned with the US Navy and Small Steam Turbine Division.



After GE closed down its Fitchburg plant in 1998, Dalmaso worked for a company focused on the design and build of custom automation equipment, primarily in the photovoltaic and super conducting wire industries. Meanwhile, he furthered his experience and education in residential architecture and construction and after five years established BMK Associates, a residential design and build company. Realizing how rewarding it is to design and build homes, Dalmaso decided to pursue home design and construction as a full time endeavor.



