BMW-emblem.com Comes out with Special 20% Discount on All Its Items Bearing Code BMW2013

Springfield, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- There is some good news for those who have bought the popular luxury car, BMW, this year. As per its special new owner promotion plan, BMW-emblem.com is offering a 20% discount on all its items that bear the code BMW2013.



BMW-emblem.com is an online store owned by Crystal Clear Enterprises which is a company that retails BMW hood and trunk emblems, more popularly known as BMW roundels. The emblem or roundel of a BMW is a symbol of prestige for BMW car owners which unfortunately wears away over time.



Since it's a status symbol to have a new and shiny emblem sparkling gloriously atop the hood of the BMW, no matter how old the car itself must be, BMW-emblem.com aims to provide owners with freshly minted replacement hood emblems or roundels at affordable rates. The company makes sure that it ships all orders paid for by 1pm EST on the very same day. Unless users come across a "Sold Out" notice on any of the products, they can be assured that all items displayed on the website are in stock.



This website makes the process of replacing worn out BMW emblems, also called a BMW roundel or a BMW hood ornament, a piece of cake. Moreover, it provides step by step instructions for BMW car owners to fix their emblems or roundels and thus restore glory to their vehicles.

Besides BMW hood emblems or roundels, BMW-emblem.com also sells grommets and keychains. The BMW grommets are guaranteed to fit all hood and trunk emblems sold at the virtual store. The special new 20% off promotion offer is sure to find many takers because although the brand of cars lasts long, the prestigious emblems can lose their sheen over the years.



"Our commitment is to provide BMW vehicle owners with quality hood emblems, excellent pricing, and same day shipping," states Phil Fogliani, owner of Crystal Clear Enterprises.



About Crystal Clear Enterprises

Phil Fogliani recently acquired Crystal Clear Enterprises, a business offering top quality replacement BMW hood and trunk emblems or roundels, grommets and more, at discounted prices.



Media Contact:

Name: Crystal Clear Enterprises

Email: Support@BmwHoodEmblem.com

Website: www.bmw-emblem.com