BMW to Launch New X1 to Counter the Audi Q3 Says Gaadi.com

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Experts at India’s leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars, Gaadi.com claim that BMW is all set to launch the updated X1 in the Indian market by February 2013. Audi’s baby SUV, the Q3 was launched last year and according to the website, it ate into the market share of the X1 and hence, the company brought forward the new X1’s launch time frame to make sure they continue to hold a majority of the entry level luxury SUV market in India.



Gurus at Gaadi.com explain that the Audi Q3, though expensive by almost Rs 4 lac seemed like a better package to new owners due to the standard all-wheel drive system (not present in the X1), more space and better interior quality. However, with the new X1, BMW will probably regain the ground they lost to the Audi offering. The new X1 will have revised front and rear bumpers with slight changes to the interiors. Engine options though will remain the same.



- Facelift BMW X1 already on sale abroad

- Minor design and interiors changes

- Same engine options on avail

- Prices may not be changed keeping in mind stiff competition



Gaadi.com further explains that the BMW X1’s sales have also taken a major hit after Mercedes Benz launched the cheapest model in India in the form the B Class. Though nowhere close to a SUV, the B Class offers far more space and practicality along with better features at a lower price. The X1 further seems threatened by Volvo’s upcoming V40 cross country model that will be priced in the Rs 25-30 lac bracket.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Contact Address:

Gaadi Web Pvt Ltd

3rd Floor, Pearl Towers, Plot No 51, Sector 32, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122002

Website: http://www.gaadi.com/

Email: corporate@gaadi.com

Feedback: feedback@gaadi.com