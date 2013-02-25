New X1 Series Creates Ripples in Luxury Cars, Gaadi.com Finds Out

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that BMW brought to Indian market an upgraded version of X1, the entry level hatchback SUV in its portfolio. The German luxury carmaker plans to follow it with BMW 7 Series and 1 Series, later during 2013. The launch is clearly an attempt by BMW to connect with Indian consumers, given the stiff competition it faces from Audi.



The outer body of the BMW X1 is quite similar to the earlier version. The changes are subtle and do not immediately stand in the first look. The SUV has been redesigned with a heavier front and rear bumper, round fog lamps, silver grille, new and more powerful headlamps, reshaped side view mirror, and some visible changes to aerodynamics in the lower part of the SUV. Overall, the changes present a subtle and attractive look.



The interiors have got more apparent change in the form of a new look centre console, chrome and satin touches on the dashboard and steering, air intake and kidney grille slats in Titanium Silver matte finish, new door sills, multi control leather covered steering wheel in the Sports version, multi colour ambient lighting, floor-mats and matte wood finish, along with lot more space to accommodate the accessories.



Industry experts point out that the engine of the new X1 is more powerful than its predecessor. The SUV receives its thrust from the BMW’s 2-litre turbo diesel trim that provides 181hp and torque for 380Nm, up from 350 Nm offered by the earlier version. The transmission of the new X1 comes with the ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox, as compared to the 6-speed gearbox in the previous version. All this provides greater thrust and as a result, the new X1 provides better acceleration. The price of the new X1 starts at Rs. 27.9 lakh. This is roughly Rs. 2 lakh higher than the earlier version. The new X1 comes in three variants, the entry level Base Line, xLine, and Sportline.



Gaadi.com research shows that BMW the largest luxury car company in India for last four consecutive years, sold 9,375 units in India in 2012, just 370 units ahead of its next competitor Audi. BMW’s lead has thinned to very narrow margin in recent years as it faces stiff competition from more vibrant Audi. To counter this, BMW has planned three big lunches this year, X1 being the first of those.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the new X1 that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the BMW X1. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



