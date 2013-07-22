BMW Launches the First-Ever Rear Wheel Drive Variant of X5, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Recently, the luxury carmaker BMW unveiled its plans of launching the X5 sDrive 35i that is the first ever rear-wheel-drive model, reports the Economic Times dated 1st June 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the distinguished BMW has restricted itself in line with its strengths. The third generation model of the X5 sDrive 35i has been introduced with the rear-wheel-drive for the time ever.



Gaadi.com also feels that the BMW X5 has always been famous for being a performance-oriented vehicle since the beginning. Performance-wise, this giant BMW X5 sDrive 35i will be powered by a 3.0L, six-cylinder and a twin turbocharged petrol engine. It is also expected to generate a peak power of 304 PS along with a peak torque of 406 Nm.



It is also boasted that another engine option that will be announced for the 2014 edition of BMW X5 will be of the 4.4L twin turbocharged petrol engine. It will generate a peak power of 451 PS along with a peak torque of 650 Nm, according to the reports of the Economic Times.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of BMW X5 sDrive 35i can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



