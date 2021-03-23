BNG Infotech Is Offering Logistic Management Software for Transport Firms

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- BNG Infotech Private Limited is a New Delhi-based logistics firm operating under the trademark LOZICS ERP. The company offers business automation ERP solutions to local and international transport companies. Since the year 2005 when they started with a single transport booking module, the company has expanded its horizons. It now boasts of multiple modules with the latest technologies that offer top-notch ERP solutions to clients. Their products are integrated with third-party applications and devices such as GPS vehicle tracking, GSTN, FASTag, eWaybill, or petro card and payment cards. LOZICS has invested heavily in research to make sure their customers get upscale working experiences.



Speaking about their software features, the company spokesperson said, "At LOZICS, we have the best logistic management software features including transport operations, finance and accounts, fleet management, and add-on modules. Our clients can manage their operations in the cloud, on their premises, on mobile devices, or use them as SaaS. We've developed a fully GST logistics management software to enable our customers to get quick results.



LOZICS provides logistics ERP software with Adons modules such as marketing & CRM, payroll, freight management, and 3PL warehousing management. These modules aid in streamlining business operations by necessitating business processes for convenience. Modules for marketing and CRM include lead management and quotation management, among others. All modules work together to ensure smooth operations, including records, accounting, transport, storage, salaries, and more. Even third-party logistics providers can use it to maintain and trace their inventories.



Speaking about transport accounting software, the company spokesperson continued, "We have a GST compliant transport accounting software with an intuitive interface that is user-friendly and easy to configure. We have integrated our system with all the cloud logistics management system modules to provide much accuracy, integrity, and visibility across business verticals. With this software, companies can make and receive payments. they can integrate modules in the accounting management system for easy monitoring."



LOZICS ERP has developed the best software for transport management system that companies can use to digitize their operations while having complete control. The software is fully integrated with third-party systems that use API. Users can use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, generate eWay bills, and track their fleet's location while tracking docket and more. LOZICS also provides a portal where its customers can track operations, monitor progress, and view their bills. The software is ideal for automobile carriers, cargo & courier, fleet owners, bulk carriers, and transport agencies.



About BNG Infotech Private Limited

LOZICS has developed software for transport management system that can be used on the cloud or as SaaS. The software system enables users to receive email and SMS notifications and updates to users regarding their business operations according to the predefined logic.



Contact Details

BNG Infotech Private Limited

A-13 Naraina Industrial Area, Phase I, New Delhi 110028

Phone: +91 81006 41006 - Sales & Support

Email: support@bng.co.in - Support

info@bng.co.in - Sales & Consultation

Web: https://www.lozics.in/