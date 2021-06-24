BNG Infotech Private Limited Offering a Feature-Rich and Powerful Online Transport Management System

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- Based in Delhi, India, BNG Infotech Private Limited is a well-established and reputed ERP Software Company. With a profound experience, expertise and a guaranteed to deliver approach, this enterprise creates progressive, industry-specific and customer service-oriented ERP software solutions. With their use, companies and businesses can conveniently monitor, handle and control all their business processes remotely. This is in sheer contrast to traditional business and organization management, which is time and effort consuming. In addition, high quality and custom-made ERP software solutions, such as the logistics ERP module provided by BNG Infotech Private Limited, help people drive growth for their company in a brief period.



During an interview, BNG Infotech Private Limited's spokesperson commented, "BNG has more than 20 years of experience in providing software solutions to logistics, retail and manufacturing companies. Our easy-to-use, feature-rich, powerful, innovative, and fully customized ERP solutions enable people to handle even the most complex business operations efficiently. Our software solutions can be used either on-premises or as software as a service (SaaS). Therefore, they can be used easily for reducing operating costs, minimizing processing time, increasing revenue and achieving all sorts of business goals and targets."



BNG Infotech Private Limited provides ERP software solutions to transport and logistics companies by the name LOZICS. On the other hand, the company offers software solutions to the retail and manufacturing companies under the brand eFacto. As BNG has created separate websites for both software solutions, people wouldn't have any difficulty finding the ideal one for their organization. For example, those who wish to find logistics software can straightway visit www.lozics.in. They can check out the fantastic features of the transport software and book one for improving the ROI of their transport business.



The spokesperson added, "LOZICS is our complete online transport management system that is perfect for the transport companies that wish to enhance their profit and business. It has some incredible features that help businesses and transport organizations to streamline their business processes, improve business capabilities, control pilferages through checks and balances and maximize their profits. Our software is helping many transport businesses to incorporate digitization into their work and benefit from its many lucrative benefits. Our software solutions have proved that digitization is safe, secure, time-saving and more informative."



The use of the suitable ERP has more than a 90% chance of growing a business, and LOZICS ERP solutions consistently do the same for the transport industry. There is nothing about the transport business that this innovative software cannot control. For more information or for booking the LOZICS transport management system, people can visit www.lozics.in.



About BNG Infotech Private Limited

BNG Infotech Private Limited is a leading provider of unmatched ERP software solutions in India. This ISO 9001-2015 certified company has set a benchmark for creating unique ERP software solutions for transport and logistics and retail and manufacturing companies. Those interested to book the best TMS software or freight software system can contact BNG Infotech Private Limited today.



