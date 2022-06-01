BNSF Acquires Land in Planning Logistics Hub Near Phoenix

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- A 3,508-acre piece of land in the Phoenix region is soon to be the home of a new, huge intermodal logistics hub for BNSF Railway Co. In April this year, BNSF made the winning bid for the property, which went for more than $49 million at an Arizona State Land Department auction. As well as being the winning bidder, BNSF was also the sole bidder. The property sits right next to the BNSF railway line and is viewed as a smart long-term investment for BNSF. The company intends to focus on how it can best develop the land to transform it into "an economic engine in the West Valley." Although BNSF itself did not reveal details about what it was proposing to do with the land, public records show that it is planning to create a large logistics hub. The land is currently undeveloped and being used for livestock.



Industry expansion across the USA, such as BNSF's new logistics hub, is key to recovery and something that DSJ Global is keen to support in the coming months and years. The firm is an experienced logistics planning recruiter and has extensive resources, including access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. In addition to being well known as a logistics planning recruiter, the team at DSJ Global brings a wealth of other hiring expertise to the table, including with respect to supply chain, procurement and technical operations roles. The firm has become a go-to for talented individuals keen to take a career-defining next step thanks to the extensive network of contacts the team has, as well as its experience working with a broad spectrum of businesses, from innovative start-ups to global brands. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options can always be created for every hiring need, no matter what the organization.



DSJ Global is well established as a logistics planning recruiter in the USA, with a network that extends across the entire country. That includes major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to being a robust presence in America, the team here is also integrated into a global workforce of more than 1,000, providing considerable international exposure. Plus, DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Over the years, the firm has invested heavily in its own people, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure consistently excellent service. As a logistics planning recruiter with broad expertise in supply chain, procurement and technical operations roles, DSJ Global has many different jobs available today. These include Director of Operations, Trade Compliance Manager and Senior Demand Planner.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.