Bo Beuckman Ford in Missouri Launches Two New Website Updates

Pacific, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Bo Beuckman Ford in Missouri has recently announced launch of their new and improved websites at www.BosAutorama.com and www.MissouriBusInc.com. Now much faster and mobile-friendly, the sleek new design of both sites is more intuitive and user-friendly with easy navigation and many options to help customers find exactly what they seek. Both sites offer potential customers great ease in locating the perfect vehicle to suit their needs through a search function with a variety of options. As well, customers can conveniently search through specials and deals.



BosAutorama.com provides the convenience of searching for the perfect car or truck and scheduling a test drive right from the comfort of home. Customers can also find their dream automobile through use of the CarFinder feature. Once Bo Beuckman Ford locates a vehicle matching the customer’s requirements, the customer will receive notification.



MissouriBusInc.com makes it easy to find the perfect bus of any size. Through the site, customers can search through a vast new and used bus inventory. Like the cutting-edge CarFinder feature of BosAutorama.com, customers can find the bus they're looking for with the innovative BusFinder tool. For added convenience, customers can even order parts and schedule service.



With these two sites, buying a car, truck or bus in Missouri couldn’t be any easier. Both offer the ability to find and apply for the right financing options. In the finance section of each site, one can browse through financing specials and Bo Beuckman Ford provides a wide variety of financing options to fit any credit profile.



Anyone in Missouri seeking to purchase a car, truck or bus can visit BosAutorama.com and MissouriBusInc.com to learn more.



Bo's Autorama

2802A West Osage Street

Pacific, MO 63069

Phone: (636) 271-5600



Missouri Bus, Inc.

2802A West Osage Street

Pacific, MO 63069

Phone: (636) 257-6484