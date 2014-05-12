Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu, M.D. Receives 2014 Best of Redondo Beach Award

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Annie Chiu, M.D. of The Derm Institute in Redondo Beach, CA has been given the title of the 2014 Best of Redondo Beach Awards by the Redondo Beach Award Program. The Redondo Beach Awards Program was founded to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. The Award is given to local businesses to recognize their exceptional marketing success in their community and business category. These exceptional local businesses help make Redondo Beach a great place to live.



The Redondo Beach Awards Program



The Redondo Beach Awards program honors the best of business each year. The highest recognition is given to those businesses that have proven the ability to use the best practices in their company and implemented programs to generate long-term value and competitiveness. The local businesses enhance the positive image of small business through customer service as well as service to their communities.



Dr. Annie Chiu, M.D.



Dr. Annie Chiu is a Board-Certified Dermatologist serving Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Palos Verdes who received her Medical Degree from Stanford University. She obtained her Bachelors of Science from UC Berkeley, where she graduated with top honors and was a University Medal finalist. She completed her Dermatology residency at Emory University. Prior to opening her private practice in Redondo Beach, California, Dr. Chiu practiced at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and was also Director of Dermatology at the Murad Inclusive Health Medical Group. She is currently on the Dermatology staff of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She believes strongly in patient advocacy and outreach, organizing community awareness and skin cancer screening programs making her the best candidate for the Best of Redondo Beach award.



About The Derm Institute

Dr. Chiu specializes in a results-driven approach to skincare and cutting-edge advanced technique cosmetic procedures. Her use of artful, subtle cosmetic rejuvenation with multiple techniques including Botox, fillers, chemical peels, the latest lasers, radiofrequency skin tightening, and tailored cosme-ceuticals, is well known throughout the South Bay and Greater Los Angeles Area. The Derm Institute also provides the Beach Cities community with a full range of medical dermatology, including a multidisciplinary approach to acne, skin cancer diagnosis, and surgical treatments for benign and malignant growths.



To better serve the Redondo Beach area and the greater South Bay and Beach Cities, The Derm Institute is located at 1636 Aviation Boulevard Ste.201 North Redondo Beach, CA 92078. For more information about Dr. Annie Chiu or The Derm Institute, please visit http://www.thederminstitute.com/. For questions or comments, please feel free to call (310) 939-9800.



MEDIA CONTACT:



Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

www.aestheticbrandmarketing.com



LOCATION: 1636 Aviation Boulevard Ste.201 North Redondo Beach, CA 92078

PHONE: 310.939.9800

WEBSITE: http://www.aestheticbrandmarketing.com/