Board Certified Ohio Plastic Surgeon Now Offering Recently FDA Approved Dermal Filler JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Board certified plastic surgeon, Steven L. Robinson, M.D., F.A.C.S of Ohio Plastic Surgeons in Columbus, Ohio is proud to announce they are now offering the newly FDA approved Juvéderm Voluma XC to their Ohio patients. Juvéderm Voluma has been available since 2005 in Europe and is currently used in over 60 countries worldwide. Because of this, Ohio Plastic Surgeons has been anticipating the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Juvéderm Voluma for the United States.



Juvéderm Voluma is the newest hyaluronic acid soft tissue filler to join the family of FDA approved Juvéderm products in the United States. Juvéderm Voluma is also the first and only filler approved to temporarily correct age-related volume loss in the cheeks and mid-face. As people age, hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring hydrating substance found on the skin, diminishes causing the skin to lose structure and volume. Juvéderm Voluma is proven to reverse this and instantly add volume to the cheek and mid-face area giving patients a natural subtle lift. Results with Juvéderm Voluma are proven and FDA approved to last up to 24 months.



FDA approved for use in adults age 21 and over, Juvéderm Voluma was specifically created to restore lost facial volume in the cheeks and cheekbones. Voluma is also smoother than other hyaluronic acid facial volumizers which makes the substance easier to inject resulting in a more even, natural look and feel.



The staff is very excited to announce the arrival of Juvéderm Voluma at Ohio Plastic Surgeons and is committed to making your experience as comfortable and convenient as possible. Contact Ohio Plastic Surgeons to learn more about Juvéderm Voluma or to schedule a consultation.



About Steven L. Robinson, M.D., F.A.C.S. of Ohio Plastic Surgeons

Dr. Steven Robinson is a board certified plastic surgeon in private practice in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Robinson has undergone extensive training and board certification requirements as a licensed plastic surgeon. Dr. Robinson is also an active member of the Aesthetic Society and the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. As a double board certified surgeon with the American Board of Surgery and the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, you can rest assured Dr. Robinson meets the highest standards of the medical profession while providing his patients with the utmost care and attention.



Media Contact:

Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

4661 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, Columbus, Ohio 43220

http://www.ohioplasticsurgeons.com/