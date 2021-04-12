Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global BOARD GAMES Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global BOARD GAMES Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

AsmodÃ©e Editions, Goliath B.V., Hasbro, Ravensburger, Mattel, Bezier Games, Buffalo Games, Clementoni, CMON, The Walt Disney,



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the BOARD GAMES Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.



BOARD GAMES Overview:

Board Games are table top games. It involves limited player to play games. Usually board games includes battels between two opposites. There are various type of board games such as card & dice games, collectible card games, miniature games and RPG games. Global board games market will boost due to increasing popularity mobile applications. Chess, stratego, monopoly, risk and the settlers of catan are some popular board games.

On 15th November 2018, Hasbro has released the latest version of Monopoly called â€œMonopoly for Millennials.â€



The BOARD GAMES Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Tabletop Games, Card & Dice Games, Collectible Card Games, Miniature Games, RPG Games), Thames (Strategy & War Games, Educational Games, Fantasy Games, Sport Games, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline Channels, Online Channels)



Market Trend

- Adoption of Board Game with Mobile Apps

- Growing Demand due to Online Sell

-



Market Drivers

- Up Surging Number of CafÃ©â€™s for Board Game

- Increasing Popularity of Table Top Segment

-



Market Challenges

- Fueling Demand of Digital Game Segment

- Limited Number of Players Can Play



Global BOARD GAMES the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global BOARD GAMES Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.



Geographically Global BOARD GAMES markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global BOARD GAMES markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



BOARD GAMES Market M&A Activity:

On 1st May 2018, Hasbro, Inc. a global play and entertainment company has acquired Saban Properties LLC. The deal was established for 522 million dollar. This game is currently sold on Walmart websites for 19.82 US dollars.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global BOARD GAMES Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



