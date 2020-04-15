Board Level Shields Market Economic Forecasting by 2025 : LairdTech, TE Connectivity, Tech-Etch, Euro Technologies

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- An analysis of Board Level Shields market has been provided in the latest report launched by Dataintelo.com that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.



The two-piece standard shield allows the user to flexibly inspect or repair the shielded components without damaging the board by disassembling the entire shield or creating mold costs. The cover can be opened and closed quickly and easily, so shield components can be repaired faster and more easily, reducing board rework.



The global Board Level Shields market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



The Report entitled 2019-2026 Global Board Level Shields Market Report explores the essential factors of the Board Level Shields market considering such as industry situations, market demands, market players adopted business strategies and their growth scenario. The Global Board Level Shields market has been separated by this report based on the key player's profiles, Type, Application and Regions.



Segment by Key players:

- LairdTech

- TE Connectivity

- Tech-Etch

- Euro Technologies

- MAJR

- Orbel Corporation

- Digikey

- MTC

- East Coast Shielding

- Masach Tech

- Harwin

- Kemtron



Segment by Type:

- 1 Piece Shield

- 2 Piece Shield

- Custom Shield

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Consumer Electronics

- Infrastructure

- Telecommunication

- Automotive

- Aerospace

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



