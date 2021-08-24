Board Support an Important Factor in Ethics and Compliance Programmes

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2021 -- Ethics and compliance can be a tricky area for any organization. However, there is evidence to suggest that where this has been made a priority by those at the top of the chain it tends to trickle down through the rest of the company too. The most recent Ethics and Compliance Program Effectiveness report, published by ethics and compliance solutions provider LRN has found that where boards made extra efforts to focus on ethics and compliance in 2020, staff were 1.6 times more likely to behave fairly and do the right thing. The research was focused on more than 630 ethics, compliance and legal executives and experts and looked at areas such as whether the board of the company supported ethical and compliance programmes fully during times of crisis or backed away from them. Some of the benefits of board support for ethics and compliance included the business being better positioned to meet future challenges and to act in alignment with public expectations.



Opportunities in USA compliance careers are increasing as this critical field gets more attention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services, connecting businesses and people to help solve the key challenge of talent. The firm was established in 2004 and has evolved alongside the financial services sector, catering to the huge rise in demand for compliance professionals. As well as connecting talented people with opportunities in USA compliance careers, the firm has a wealth of experience in recruitment to other essential fields, including quants and financial technology as well as private wealth management, sales and trading, legal and compliance and risk management. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows the firm to support organizations across the USA looking to attract talent to focus on this business-critical area of expertise. The team at Selby Jennings combines in-depth market knowledge with a desire to streamline the process of recruitment so it is simple and effective for all involved.



Selby Jennings workforce receives regular, ongoing training as the firm is committed to ensuring its consultants are able to provide key services at critical moments. Consultants work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies, designed to help organizations hire for resilience and growth and support talented people looking for opportunities in USA compliance careers, as well as many other areas. The firm now boasts a broad network of locations across the USA, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. It is also part of a global network that extends to 60 countries and, as a member of the Phaidon International group, is the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. This combination of nationwide and international reach and expertise is a huge advantage for the firm and its clients. There are currently many opportunities in USA compliance careers via Selby Jennings as well as roles in other areas of financial services, including Private Credit Analyst [Investment Team], Market Risk Management [Actuarial], Sr Cloud Engineer and Catastrophe Modeler.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates