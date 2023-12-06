Board-to-Board Connectors Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Revenue Trends and Growth Drivers, 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- The global board-to-board connectors market was valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for electronic devices is driving the growth of the board-to-board connectors market. With the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, wearable's, IoT devices, and other electronic systems, there is a need for efficient inter-connectivity solutions. Technological advancements in areas such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, and consumer electronics require advanced board-to-board connectors.



Based on type socket segment is expected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period



The sockets segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the board-to-board connectors market. Sockets offer a high degree of flexibility and interchangeability, allowing for easy replacement and reconfiguration of components. This feature is precious in industries where frequent changes or upgrades to electronic devices are common, such as consumer electronics or telecommunications. The board-to-board connectors are compatible with a wide range of board-to-board connectors, making them suitable for various applications and industries. Hence, the growth in industries such as consumer electronics is positively impacting the demand for sockets.



Based on pitch, the 1 mm to 2 mm segment is projected to largest market share during the forecast period



The 1 mm to 2 mm pitch connectors are known for their compact size, allowing for electronic device miniaturization. As devices become smaller and more lightweight, connectors with smaller pitches become crucial for enabling the integration of components within limited spaces. This is particularly important in applications where multiple signals, power lines, or data paths must be efficiently routed between boards or modules. These advantages over other pitch types positively impact 1 mm to 2 mm pitch board-to-board connectors.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest for the board-to-board connectors market



Many countries in the Asia Pacific region are actively pursuing smart manufacturing initiatives and adopting Industry 4.0 technologies. This includes the integration of automation, robotics, IoT, and data analytics in manufacturing processes. Board-to-board connectors play a crucial role in facilitating seamless connectivity and communication between different components in smart manufacturing systems, thereby driving the market growth.



Key Market Players



The board-to-board connectors companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Amphenol Corporation (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Japan Aviation Electronics (Japan), Hirose Electric Co Ltd (Japan), Molex (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Samtec (US), Harting Technology Group (Germany), FIT Hon Teng Limited (Taiwan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), and CSCONN Corporation (China)